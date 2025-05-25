Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

