Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,726 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in First American Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First American Financial by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in First American Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First American Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.05%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.