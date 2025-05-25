Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $178.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

