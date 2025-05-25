Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after purchasing an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $34,525,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 127,159 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.55 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

