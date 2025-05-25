Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

