Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.42 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,923,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

