Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Azenta worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Azenta by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 157,483 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Azenta by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

