Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Palomar worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,768. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

