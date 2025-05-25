Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.52 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Veritas cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

