Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

