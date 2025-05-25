Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,902 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of DaVita worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DVA opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

