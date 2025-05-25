Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,737 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,186.13. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.