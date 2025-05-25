Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Newmark Group worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.48 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

