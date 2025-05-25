Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

