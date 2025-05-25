Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 554,462 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,562.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

