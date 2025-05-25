Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MGEE opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

