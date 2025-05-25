Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 190,830 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 236,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SI-BONE by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 203,361 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,453.25. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,871 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $783.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.82. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.