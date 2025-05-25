Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 685,557 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 452.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 685,557 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Xencor worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 312,354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Xencor by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 615,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $50,914.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,334.07. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $538.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

