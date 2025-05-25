Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,564 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,607 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.