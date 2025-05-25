Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Etsy worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,418 shares of company stock worth $3,601,377. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

