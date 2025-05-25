Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Elbit Systems worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $378.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.31. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.30 and a 52-week high of $426.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.96.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

