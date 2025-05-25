Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $97,552,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $126.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

