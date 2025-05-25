Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 46,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $32,889,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 523,843 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

