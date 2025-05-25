Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,647,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,769 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 851,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,407,000 after buying an additional 538,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SHO opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

View Our Latest Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.