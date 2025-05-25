Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,598,497 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,590.52. This represents a 44.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock worth $9,753,039. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

