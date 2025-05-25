Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,567 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Air Lease worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AL stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

