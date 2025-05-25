Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,717 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,350,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,347,000 after purchasing an additional 611,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,190,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,465,000 after acquiring an additional 63,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,394,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,928,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

