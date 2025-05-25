Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Donaldson worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after acquiring an additional 231,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,707 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after acquiring an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

