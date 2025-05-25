Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,884 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $173.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

