Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fortis worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $182,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fortis by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,656,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,614,000 after acquiring an additional 329,767 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

