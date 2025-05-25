Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,965 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,965 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Silgan worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Silgan by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,378 shares of company stock worth $7,528,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLGN opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

