Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,306 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Antero Midstream worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,250,000 after buying an additional 96,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,112,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,578,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

