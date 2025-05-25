Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,087,000 after acquiring an additional 864,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,266,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

