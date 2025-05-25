nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.8%

nVent Electric stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

