NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

