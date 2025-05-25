Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Oddity Tech worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 110,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 234,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after buying an additional 354,083 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,635,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODD opened at $69.65 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

