One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 934.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $83,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,325. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.4%

OLP stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

