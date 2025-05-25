OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,448 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $188.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.42. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In other news, Director John P. Kenny purchased 47,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 78,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

