Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29. 585,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,211,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Organon & Co. news, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

