Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,836,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ OBK opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.