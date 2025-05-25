ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,897 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,349,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

