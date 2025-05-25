ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 79,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is -78.13%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

