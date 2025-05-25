ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 811.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNF. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF opened at $183.65 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.13.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

