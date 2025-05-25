ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $39,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $32,095,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,125,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,913,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 85,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.65 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

