ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 28,971 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,769.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

