ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 67,583 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Transocean by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 609,681 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 195,087 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,295 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

