ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 786.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.57. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ziff Davis news, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

