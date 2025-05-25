ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Yelp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $37.41 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $492,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,543.52. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,476.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,385. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

