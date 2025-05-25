ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

