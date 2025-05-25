ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 184,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 55,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.0%

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial Services

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.